Soda Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.68 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.68 million and $1.16 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00223391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00093298 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

