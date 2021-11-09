Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SOHU stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.99. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $4,088,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 75.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 192,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 24.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,926 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,857,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

