Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Director James R. Burke Sells 50,000 Shares

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 454,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.