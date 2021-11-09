SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. SOLVE has a market cap of $56.48 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00116679 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

