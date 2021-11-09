Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,386 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,850 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 27,071.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 945,631 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,525,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 927,746 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

SHC opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.