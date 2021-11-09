South State Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

South State has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. South State has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South State to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.98. South State has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSB. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in South State stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 136.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of South State worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

