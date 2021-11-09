Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.45

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.45 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,755 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

