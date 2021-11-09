Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Cap Reaches $22,250.46

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $22,250.46 and approximately $441.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

