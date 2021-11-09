SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Colony Group LLC owned about 10.30% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $98,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,789,000 after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 78,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.58. The company had a trading volume of 37,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average is $121.15. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.36 and a fifty-two week high of $128.91.

