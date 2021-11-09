SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Redwood Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $30,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after buying an additional 526,797 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after purchasing an additional 260,230 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3,210.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 159,583 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,281,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

