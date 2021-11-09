SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 8.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $151,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $201,000.

MDY traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $529.28. 67,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,377. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $374.72 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

