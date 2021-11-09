SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stake Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,363,000 after acquiring an additional 305,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11,909.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,438 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $30,627,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.43.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

