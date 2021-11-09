Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.65. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $52,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

