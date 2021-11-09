Spheroid Universe (SPH) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.32 Million

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $102,507.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00081680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00096750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,596.53 or 1.00643236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.21 or 0.07009006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

