Splintershards Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.24 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $138.58 million and $5.24 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 255,084,676 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

