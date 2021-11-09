Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price objective on Sprott in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

SII stock opened at C$54.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.21. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$35.86 and a 52 week high of C$57.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$44.61 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.92%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

