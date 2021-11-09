Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.20 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.58 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Sprout Social stock opened at $131.96 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.71.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $21,560,736. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

