Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.80 million-$185.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.41 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Sprout Social stock opened at $131.96 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,698 shares of company stock worth $21,560,736. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

