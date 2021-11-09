Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 11,300 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

