Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,282 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 152.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWRE opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

