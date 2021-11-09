Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 208.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,316 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPWR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 33.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 129.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 235,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $57.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

