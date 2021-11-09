Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 11,650 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Prothena worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $3,564,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

