Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,248 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,284,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

