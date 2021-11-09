Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 196,183 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $5,832,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $1,474,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision in the first quarter worth about $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,460.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

