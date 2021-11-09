Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 128,272 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 52,988 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,682 shares of company stock worth $1,649,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

