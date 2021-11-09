Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Squarespace’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Squarespace updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Squarespace stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.