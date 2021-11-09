Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Squarespace’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Squarespace updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Squarespace stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQSP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

