SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.20. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $79.72. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.