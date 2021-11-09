SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 570.9% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after buying an additional 57,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $79.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

