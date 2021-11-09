Stan Klimoff Sells 4,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $121,920.00.

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 592,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,541. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

