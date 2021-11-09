Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCBFF. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

