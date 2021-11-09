Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCBFF. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

