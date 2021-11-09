Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

