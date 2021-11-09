State Street Corp Buys 1,182,675 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

State Street Corp raised its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $73,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after purchasing an additional 912,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 818,176 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,516 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

