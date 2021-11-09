State Street Corp Grows Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $77,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $5,444,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,375 shares of company stock worth $2,544,813. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

