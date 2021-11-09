State Street Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $76,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,090,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,520,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,048,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,155,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,685,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

