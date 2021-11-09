State Street Corp Increases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $79,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

