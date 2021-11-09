State Street Corp Raises Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 863,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,155 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $78,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,729,000 after purchasing an additional 294,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,755,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $500,370.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $114,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,433 shares of company stock worth $7,796,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

