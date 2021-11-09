Status 1-Day Volume Tops $23.22 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Status has a total market capitalization of $350.40 million and $23.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Profile

SNT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

