Stelco (STL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stelco (TSE:STL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Stelco to post earnings of C$6.30 per share for the quarter.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.88 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$893.94 million.

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.