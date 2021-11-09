Stephens Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $165.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.22.

WESCO International stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $15,964,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,952,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

