Stephens Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $165.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.22.
WESCO International stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $140.92.
In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $15,964,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,952,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
