Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,184 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Stewart Information Services worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

STC opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.01.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

