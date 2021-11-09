Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 192.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,115 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter.

PSCE opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

