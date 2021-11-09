Stifel Financial Corp Invests $449,000 in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SCU opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.37. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.