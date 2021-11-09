Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 18,368 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

