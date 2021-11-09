Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,318 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 34.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 865.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 249.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $218.11 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.34 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

