Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report $572.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $569.44 million to $576.60 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $490.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $317,482.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,763. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -350.06 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

