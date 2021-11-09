Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,264 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,399% compared to the average daily volume of 151 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 501.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.05. 735,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,127. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

