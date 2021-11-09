Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,019 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,773% compared to the average volume of 488 call options.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in CVR Partners by 22.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Partners stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,723. The firm has a market cap of $854.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.75 and a beta of 1.83. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $87.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $2.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17,200.00%.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.