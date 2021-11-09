StoneMor (STON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter.

Get StoneMor alerts:

NYSE:STON opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. StoneMor has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49.

In other news, Director Spencer E. Goldenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StoneMor stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of StoneMor worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.