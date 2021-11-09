Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have declined significantly so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given lackluster third-quarter 2021 results. Earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.2% and 5%, respectively. Despite top-line growth of 13% on a year-over-year basis, adjusted earnings declined 50% due to lower contribution from the U.S. Higher Education segment. Third-quarter enrollments also fell due to the above-mentioned headwinds. It expects to witness challenges in the Australia/New Zealand segment in 2021 on extended restrictions and COVID-related border closures. That said, Strayer and Capella Universities’ convenient, accessible and flexible educational programs are commendable.”

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barrington Research cut their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.