Sunworks (SUNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. On average, analysts expect Sunworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunworks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Sunworks worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.